Donna Elaine Christie
Donna Elaine Christie

Reno - Donna Elaine Christie passed away peacefully at home, in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, August 15th, 2020.

A Celebration of Life is planned for August 30th at 4pm on Zoom. For more information, email hatchfamilylove@gmail.com.

Donna was born in Washington, on January 21, 1955. Donna graduated in 1973 from Earl Wooster High School in Reno, NV. Donna will be remembered for her joyful spirit, love of music, gardening, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son A.J. Christie, her mother Carol Corta and brother Lindsay Wagner. She is survived by her daughter Jenny Hatch, three grandchildren, brother John Osmond, sister Paige Boettcher, partner Jeffrey Nixon, aunt Janine Hart, niece Brittany Wagner and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love donations in honor of

Donna Christie

, to be made to the Trini Foundation.

Trini Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to introducing the transformational practice of Ashtanga yoga to individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

https://www.trinifoundation.org/get-involved/donate.html




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
