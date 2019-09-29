|
Donna Irene Weaver
- - Donna Irene Weaver, 88 passed away in her home on September 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Niwot Colorado and raised in Hayden Colorado, with her three sisters and two brothers. She excelled in her studies and graduated top of her class.
She met and married Jim Weaver right after WW ll had ended. The beginning of their romance started on the post office steps. With Jim seeing Donna walking down the street and said to the soldier next to him "I am going to marry that girl." Donna's mother just happened to be coming out of the post office and overheard Jim. After a few laughs, her mother invited the soldier over for dinner.
Donna did marry the soldier, in a handmade silk dress, from silk Jim had sent home from Japan. Their marriage lasted over 66 years until Jim Passed on March 12, 2016.
Donna and Jim had 5 children; Brenda, Randy, Celeste, Jon and Loni. Their children gave them nine grandchildren, and nine greatgrandchildren, with the tenth coming this December.
Donna worked for Nevada Bell in the Information department, retiring in 1996. Her own children would sometimes call trying to get their mother as the operator.
Donna love collecting; depression glass, old coins and Barbie's. She had an eye for a bargain and as a result ended up with many other collectible art items.
Donna preferred home but love for her family often took her on many travel adventures. She especially enjoyed Hawaii and finding lighthouses along the western coast.
Donna Irene Weaver was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and accomplished to many things to list in an obituary.
She is with her husband, son Randy and the rest who passed before her. No doubt still devoted to those she loves.
Her memorial service will be, gravesite at The Northern Nevada Veteran Memorial Cemetery at 14 Veterans way Fernley, Nevada on October 14 at 10 am. The Family will receive friends at her residence following the service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, 2019