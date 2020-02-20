|
Donna Jean DeMyer Yuill
Donna was born in Fulton, Kentucky on January 18, 1924. She attended Fulton schools and enjoyed growing up in a small town. Donna was a talented dancer and pianist and dreamed of going to Julliard. She made many lifelong friends in Fulton who remained very close throughout the years.
In December 1953, Donna and her two sons, Mark & Brad, moved to Sparks where she met Dick Yuill. They were married February 19, 1956 and enjoyed 39 years together. Donna and Dick were very active in St. Paul's Episcopal Church and loved to entertain friends and family in their home.
For many years, Donna was the Comptroller of the Holiday Hotel, and later both she and Dick worked for their sons at Yuill Bros Performance Center. Retiring in 1988, they toured the country in their motorhome, which Donna drove, going as far as Nova Scotia. They were very proud of their sons and were #1 fans of their racing endeavors, often going to west coast races to cheer on the "Yuill Bros."
After Dick's death in 1995, Donna continued as matriarch of the Yuill family, making sure everyone gathered for birthdays and holiday dinners. She loved cooking special meals and spared no effort to make her family feel that they were the most important part of her life.
Donna dearly loved being "Nana" to her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She wore a necklace of their birth charms every day, starting many a conversation with those who remarked about it. People of all ages were attracted to Donna's genuine interest in them and her ever present sense of humor. In her later years she made many new friends at Summit Christian Church, where everyone knew her as "Nana".
Donna filled her 96 years on earth with love and laughter, sprinkled with her Southern accent and charm. Her influence on those who were blessed to know her is immeasurable and enduring. Upon her passing on February 2, 2020, her family and friends take comfort in knowing she is "in that place where there is no pain or grief, but life eternal."
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lydia DeMyer, husband Dick, and sister Francine Dierker. She is survived by sons, Mark (Beth) and Brad (Teri), grandchildren Brian (Michelyn), Amy Coats (Nate) and James (Ashley), great-grandchildren Melia and Mylee Yuill, Isabell and Daniel Yuill, and Adrienne, Jesse and Paige Coats.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020