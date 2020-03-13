|
Donna Jean Poulos
Sparks - Donna passed away peacefully at her home the morning of March 9th, 2020 after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life.
Donna was born August 13, 1929 in Pueblo, CO to Gail and Harriet Poe. After moving to California she attended school in Berkley for bookkeeping and used those skills in the accounting dept at F.W. Woolworth Company (Woolworth's) in Alameda. During this time she met and married her husband George and they bought their first house in Hayward, CA. Soon after she transferred to the Woolworth's in Hayward. She had her first child George "Butch" in March 1956 and her second child Sherri in April 1960. They later moved to Newark, CA where in 1972 she changed professions and began working as an in-home childcare provider. In 1980, her husbands job transferred them to Sparks, NV where she continued to provide in-home childcare; she loved all of her kids dearly and retired in 2013.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband George and son Butch. She is survived by daughter Sherri Cerny (Daryl), Grand daughter Nicole Lunn (Mike), Grand sons Nick Poulos (Stephanie), Dustin Cerny (Kayla), Dean Cerny (Madison) and great grand daughter Makaylah Poulos.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 27 from 4-7 pm at Waltons Funeral Home, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks NV. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 28 at 10AM at Mountain View Mausoleum, 435 Stoker Avenue Reno, NV. A Celebration of Life to follow after funeral services; please call 775-343-2243 for details.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020