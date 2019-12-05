|
Donna Joy James
Sparks - Our mom, Donna Joy James passed away on November 24th in Reno, NV after a short illness. She was born to Walter Bierly and Rosalie Hedrick Davis in Independence, MO on December 4, 1934.
Our mom had a wonderful childhood, moving to Chicago as a teen and graduating from South Shore High School where she was active in the Glee Club and the church choir. She met our father Jesse and after a short romance, they married at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Chicago in 1954. They settled in Hinsdale, Ill. where they raised two daughters, Linda and Diane. In 1964 they moved to Reno after they accepted a great opportunity at a local bank. It was there that they made Reno their forever home. Mom loved Reno and fully embraced living in the West and she made many lovely friendships here. She spent most of her years as a homemaker lovingly supporting us in all our endeavors throughout her life. Later in life she enjoyed working as a Mobil Travel Guide Hotel and Restaurant Reviewer.
Mom loved to travel and she and our dad enjoyed many trips and cruises together. She was an extremely talented seamstress and painter. We have many memories of her staying up all night sewing new clothes for us. She also greatly enjoyed her tole painting and was an outstanding cook. She was a wonderful hostess and frequently opened our home to parties and dinners for friends and soon to be friends. Mom also loved entertaining at our family cabin near Graeagle, a place that still holds some of our dearest family memories. Our mom loved all of our family dogs and had a loving and compassionate heart for all animals. Her beloved Heidi will now reside with us. Our parents were members of South Reno Baptist Church for many years and Mom loved her church family and doing the floral arrangements there.
Our mom will be joined together with her husband of 65 years, Jameson (Jesse) who passed away just five short months ago and her grandson Andrew Mortimore, both who surely welcomed her with open arms. She is survived by daughters Linda Anderson and husband John; Diane Prendergast and husband Tom, grandchildren Kimberly Steffen, Jonathan Anderson, and Megan Mortimore and four great- grandchildren.
A family graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery. We will deeply miss our parents every day.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019