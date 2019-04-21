Donna Margaret Curtis



Reno - Donna Margaret Curtis went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2019, at the age of 80 years after a hard fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia.



She is preceded in death by Lloyd G. Curtis, her husband and best friend, on October 6, 1998, her parents, Robert Clare and Olive Clare, sister, Joyce Gordon from Vancouver, Canada, and brother, Robert Clare from Whittier, California.



Donna will be lovingly remembered by her children, David 'Todd' Curtis (Sabine), Kathleen D. Hilton (Mike), Lisa S. Tintle (Matt); grandchildren Amber Thomas, David Curtis, Katrina Curtis, Joey Curtis, Sarah Tintle-Valentine, Hannah Tintle, Riley Hilton, Reagan Hilton, Kristina Mooney, Kaleya Allard, Devin Runnels; great-grandchildren Troy Fuller, Kai Valentine, Baylee DeLong, Shaylin Dowdle, and Kais Mooney; her brother, Barry Clare, and her devoted sister-in-law, Jane Clare. Donna will also be forever remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.



Donna Margaret was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 16, 1938 but moved to Whittier, California, as a child. There she married the love of her life, Lloyd G. Curtis, in 1958. They soon started a family and their adventure of a lifetime. In 1978, the family moved to Bridgeport, California, to open The Creek House, a restaurant/Motel & RV Park. The diner was known by many for their wonderful food. In 1980, the family decided to move to Reno, Nevada. Lloyd and Donna loved the Sierra Nevada and remained there the rest of their lives.



Donna was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and friend to all. She loved to entertain, cook for crowds, and always took time for anybody who needed help or advice. "Family First" was her motto, and she lived it to the fullest. Donna loved the Lord and was an active member of Reno Christian Fellowship for the last 30 years. She will be missed by many.



The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Jennifer over the last year. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W 2nd St., Reno, Nevada, Graveside to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be submitted to the Reno Christian Fellowship, missions fund.



Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019