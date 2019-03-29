|
Donna Rae Mead
Sparks - Donna Rae Mead passed away on March 22,2019 at home with family near her side. Donna was born in San Diego, California to her parents, Raymond Geeson and Virginia Bush. Later the family moved to Sparks, Nevada.
Donna is a Reed High graduate and went on to the University of Nevada. Later in life, she met Michael Mead and in 1992, they married, and have enjoyed life.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and her Son Ryan. She is survived by her husband Michael, her brother Mark Geeson. Donna is also survived by her daughter Jennifer Sage, and her grandchildren, Virginia Standard, and Brandon Sage.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019