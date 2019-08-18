|
Dora Jean (Dorie) Guy
Sparks - On August 2, 2019 Dora Jean (Dorie) Guy, 75, passed away.
Born in Texas Daughter to Ted and Alice Collard. Raised with her 2 brothers Willam and Robert in Utah.
March 13, 1964 Dorie married a Marine, Francis (Bud) Guy. They have 5 children Holly Guy, Tony Guy, Andrew Guy, Robert Guy and Heather McCreary. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandkids.
Worked in escrow and title in Truckee CA. Mortgage business in Reno/Sparks. After working 45 years Retired in 2009. Active in Democratic party - served 2 years as vice-chair and 2 years as chair, serve on AG council for Domestic Violence, Chair of Sparks Parks and Rec, National board of NARA and WOW women of Washoe County
A Celebration of her well lived life will be on Sunday September 1, 2019 2-4 PM at Sparks Parks and Recreation building 98 Richards Way, Sparks, NV 89432
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019