Doris Emily Hendrickson
Reno - Doris Emily Hendrickson, age 89, of Reno, went home to be with Jesus on October 16, 2019. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota on July 11, 1930 to Emil Haaland Johnson and Clara Josephine Sandbeck. Doris was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND.
Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, John; two children: Kirsten (Tom) Valleskey and Peter (Donna) Hendrickson; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Evelyn (Floyd) Culbertson and Irene (Glen) Small; and one son, Paul John Hendrickson.
Doris met her future husband, John Hendrickson, at a Concordia Choir concert in Brooklyn in 1952. They were joined in marriage later that same year. The Lord blessed them with three children before moving to San Jose, CA. In retirement John and Doris moved to Incline Village, NV where they lived until moving to their present home in Reno in 1993.
Doris is the author of forty-four Regency Romance books. Her books were originally published in the United States by Signet Press and later published in England and other countries. Doris' books are well-known for their historical accuracy in every detail, dating back to the Regency period. Her Regency Reference Book has become a standard used by many other authors. Among her life-long hobbies were: painting, stamping, gardening and reading.
Doris was a long-time member of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Reno, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Carson City and St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Reno. A Memorial Service will be held for Doris at Shepherd of the Mountains at 11:00 am on October 26, 2019. Private Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery on October 28, 2019. The family requests your thoughts and prayers in lieu of flowers.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019