Doris Loretta Sindle Pruitt



Reno - Doris Loretta Sindle Pruitt ("Gran"), age 84, of Reno, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020.



She was born on August 17, 1935, in Hampton, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Thomas and Ruby Sindle.



Doris was preceded in death by her six sisters, Laverne Turner, Virginia Strickland, Georgia Sindle Davenport, Bonnie Strait, Katy Jo Sindle, and Florine Whitter.



Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Layne Pruitt (Diane) of Reno; her daughter, Robin Elizabeth Pruitt of Coral Springs, Florida; her grandchildren, Adam Layne Pruitt (Katy Loos), and Andrea Snow Moore (Matt Baker); her great grandchildren, A.J. Avansino, Ronnie Avansino, and Elliot Hess; and one brother, Cecil Sindle of Burbank, California. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.



Gran was a blend of all the best things. She was classy yet outrageous, funny but assertive, tasteful yet dazzling, extremely generous, and always entertaining. She loved her Southern heritage. Gran was fanatical about family, makeup, jewelry, iced tea, Jeopardy, poetry, greeting cards, caring for the elderly, and her chihuahua, CeeCee.



Gran loved her family with her entire body and soul. She spoke to the family daily. (No one could avoid the three-hour Gran calls; she needed to know what everyone was up to). Her grandchildren visited with her several times per week for the last decade, ensuring she had all the French Bread, turkey, prescriptions, Gatorade, and fresh cooked meals a Gran could ask for. People would often hear her bragging about her family to waitresses, cashiers, casino dealers, checkout clerks, gas station attendants, and any other passersby who would listen. The accuracy of her stories has never been confirmed.



Gran's work and devotion to the aging was lifelong. In 1997, Gran was a member of the inaugural graduating class of the Gerontology program at the University of Nevada. This subject was truly a passion. For many years, she was an in-home hospice nurse for several Reno families, which inspired her to complete her education in this field. She felt strongly about how our society mistreats the older generations. She wanted to be the change and she showed it to everyone she cared for.



A few years before Gran passed, she rescued a little chihuahua named CeeCee. To no one's surprise, Gran and CeeCee immediately developed the closest bond imaginable…and all the same health conditions! The bond between the two was uncanny and hysterical. Medical conditions aside, they loved each other so much. They say that dogs find the people who need them and the connection that CeeCee and Gran had was beautiful. They were the absolute best of friends. (CeeCee now lives with Robin in Florida and has a new best friend who loves her just as much).



To say that Gran, Doris Loretta, Doris, or however you knew her, will be greatly missed, is potentially the greatest understatement of 2020. But if you knew her at all, you also would not have wanted to hear what she would say about 2020. In her words, we should probably all "be as nervous as long tailed cats in a room full of rocking chairs!" She was grounded in her spirituality and left us with wonderful, fun, and comical, lifelong lessons to carry on her memory.



A celebration of life is being postponed until such time that groups can safely gather and hug, as Gran would have wanted. Gran wanted her passing to be a celebration of life and happiness (she always loved the attention).



Gran loved spending time at her son's property in Graeagle, sitting under the trees and being near her loved ones. Please take a moment to notice something beautiful in nature, hold someone you love close, and if you see a butterfly casually flutter by…smile and say it's good to see you checking in on me.



Love and light, Gran….fly free.









