Dorothea Joy Smith Folsom
Reno - 2/21/1921 - 6/1/2019. Dorothea was born to Irvin John Smith and Charlotte Dorothea Louise Hambley Smith in Plymouth England.
Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother great-great grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. Married to her sweetheart George Keeler Folsom Jr. 5/11/41
Survived by children David Irvin Folsom, Robert George Folsom (Elaine), Kathryn Dorothea Louise Robison (Timothy), 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by her husband George Keeler Folsom Jr. daughter Jeannine Folsom.
Dorothea was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and lived a full life of dedicated service and kindness. She was a true disciple of Jesus Christ. She was an example of selfless service and loved to be with her family.
At Dorothea's request there will be a private family service in Reno, Nv.
