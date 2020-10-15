1/1
Dorothee Burrmann Flippo
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothee Burrmann Flippo

Dorothee Burrmann Flippo, 103, a longtime resident of Northern Nevada, died October 11, 2020 at Holy Child Residential Care in Reno.

Dorothee Marie Burrmann was born November 27, 1916 in Davenport, Iowa to William C. Burrmann and Edmunde Hermine Ravené. When Dorothee and her older sister Gertrude were still children, the family moved to Wabasso, Florida.

Dorothee was married to Dale Vernon Flippo, who died in 2000. She is survived by her two children, Julie Bacon of Minden, Nevada, and Hyde Flippo of Reno; her two grandsons, Erik Flippo of Reno and Kirk Flippo of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothee first came to Nevada (Silver Peak) with her husband in 1938. They returned in 1960. Dorothee taught English for 12 years at Traner, Vaughn, and O'Brien middle schools before retiring in 1977.

For a complete obituary visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9710408

At Dorothee's request, there will be no service.

Cremation is under the direction of FitzHenry's Funeral Home in Carson City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FitzHenry's Funeral Home
3945 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
7758822644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FitzHenry's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved