Dorothee Burrmann Flippo
Dorothee Burrmann Flippo, 103, a longtime resident of Northern Nevada, died October 11, 2020 at Holy Child Residential Care in Reno.
Dorothee Marie Burrmann was born November 27, 1916 in Davenport, Iowa to William C. Burrmann and Edmunde Hermine Ravené. When Dorothee and her older sister Gertrude were still children, the family moved to Wabasso, Florida.
Dorothee was married to Dale Vernon Flippo, who died in 2000. She is survived by her two children, Julie Bacon of Minden, Nevada, and Hyde Flippo of Reno; her two grandsons, Erik Flippo of Reno and Kirk Flippo of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and four great-grandchildren.
Dorothee first came to Nevada (Silver Peak) with her husband in 1938. They returned in 1960. Dorothee taught English for 12 years at Traner, Vaughn, and O'Brien middle schools before retiring in 1977.
For a complete obituary visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9710408
At Dorothee's request, there will be no service.
Cremation is under the direction of FitzHenry's Funeral Home in Carson City.