Dorothy Alice Shilts
El Paso, TX - Dorothy Alice Shilts passed away on April 17, 2020 in El Paso, Texas where she had lived since 2011.
Dorothy was born in Annandale, Minnesota on October 5, 1922 to Bertha and Hugo Groves. She was the fourth of six children and was known to the family as "Toots" due to her small size. She graduated from Annandale High School in 1940 where she played first trumpet in both the high school and town bands, was a cheerleader, and worked as a reporter for the local newspaper.
In 1941, Dorothy packed her bags and headed west and was working at Fort Rosecrans in San Diego, California on December 7th when Pearl Harbor was attacked. She soon went to work for Consolidated Aircraft as a mechanic working inside plane wings 'bucking rivets' due to her small size—a real "Rosie the Riveter". In late 1944 she returned home to Minnesota where she met her future husband, Quinton Shilts, who had also just returned to Minnesota after spending time in Seattle and in Alaska working on the construction of the Alaska Highway. They were married in July 1945 and returned to the west coast and settled in the San Francisco Bay Area to start and raise their growing family of four children.
During those years, Dorothy was a full-time wife and mother and the center of her busy family. Besides endless meetings of PTA, Girl- and Boy-scouts, Little League and Babe Ruth games, and dancing and music lessons; she also found the time and energy to paint walls, tile bathrooms, put up wallpaper, sew drapes and Halloween costumes, re-upholster furniture, build cabinets, and organize family picnics and camping trips. When Quinton retired in 1977, they moved away from the Bay Area and built their first retirement home in Pollack Pines, California. For the next several years they traveled to Oregon, Minnesota, and Arizona in search of their perfect retirement home. They finally settled in Reno, Nevada, where Dorothy lived until 2011.
Dorothy will be remembered for her wonderful smile and twinkling eyes as well as her strength, determination, and belief that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. She was kind, compassionate, funny, and creative. She made beautiful quilts by hand and painted lovely watercolors. But first and foremost she loved and was devoted to her family and nothing made her happier than having everyone together eating one of her wonderful meals followed by an array of endless homemade desserts. She was always surrounded by pictures of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren no matter where she lived!
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her beloved husband of 58 years, Quinton, in 2003, and her beloved daughter Patricia Millman in 2016. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by: her children— Karen Steinberg (Richard Jarvis), Gary Shilts (Paula), John Shilts (Lynnette), and son-in-law Jeffrey Millman; her eight grandchildren— Tara Millman-Martin (Gregory Martin), Josh Shilts (Lindsey), Kelly Rose (Mike), Taylor Shilts (Kristine), Matthew Shilts, Phillip Shilts, Whitney McClure, and Logan McClure; and her eight great-grandchildren— Nick Millman, Mitchell Martin, Charlie Shilts, Maximus Shilts, Andrew Rose, Emily Rose, Mason Lazott, and Hudson Lazott.
The family wishes to recognize and express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Arianna Bender, Elara Care Hospice, and especially to the staff and caregivers of The Legacy at Cimarron who provided such loving care to Dorothy in her final years.
Dorothy's family will celebrate her long and beautiful life at a date to be determined in the future.
