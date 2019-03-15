Dorothy Anne Matteoni



Sparks - Dorothy Anne Matteoni, 85, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at her Sparks residence. She was born in the family home in Sparks to parents Ugo and Amelia Angeli on October 8, 1933. She was the middle of three daughters.



Dorothy attended school in Reno, including Billinghurst MS and Reno High School. She enjoyed a long career in the banking industry and was involved in the evolution from local banking to national institutions entering the Reno area. She was part of the progression from First National Bank, to First Interstate Bank, and ultimately to Wells Fargo Bank. Dorothy was a "go to" business woman and maintained a wealth of information that she was always willing to share. She took great pride in the many young bankers that she trained and assisted with their professional growth.



Dorothy married Silvano Matteoni and together they spent many years enjoying their time together and watching the growth and exploits of their son Paul. When Paul married, she loved and appreciated her time spent with her daughter-in-law Jacqueline. But, without doubt, the most precious and important persons in her life were her grandchildren, Chelsea and Kristen. She cherished her time with her granddaughters and they brought endless joy and happiness to her life.



Dorothy enjoyed social events and was active with her many groups of friends. This included her "bunko group", her "swim group", her "church group", her "Reno High group", and all her numerous friends. She was well loved and her companionship will be missed by all of her many friends. She loved flowers and watching over her garden. However, she always believed that there was too much going on in the world and could not stay at home for too long. She enjoyed adventures and trips to many wonderful locations, usually with her closest friend, Anna Menicucci. We will all miss you and you will be in our hearts and on our minds until we meet again.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Ugo and Amelia Angeli, husband Silvano, and sister Sharon. She is survived by her son Paul (Jacqueline), sister Betty (Lester) Ghiglieri, granddaughters Chelsea and Kristen Matteoni, sister-in-law Mary Jean (Louis) Matteoni and nephews Steven (Susie) Ghiglieri, Dennis (Rose) Ghiglieri, Michael (Pam) Matteoni, Dean (Barbara) Matteoni and Dohn (LeeAnn) Matteoni.



Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Sparks, Nevada, at 11:00 a.m. on March 18, 2019, with a reception to follow. For questions, please call Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary