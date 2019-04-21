Dorothy (Dottie) B. Miller



Renown - Dorothy Miller passed away Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. She was born February 10, 1923 in Oakland, CA to Fernandez and Mary Gonsalves. Much of her childhood was spent in Hawaii graduating in Honolulu the same year as the attack at Pearl Harbor. After the war she married James Clem in Reno. They had two children James and Kathleen (Kit) before his death in 1974. Dorothy was a long time Sears employee (over 25 years) working mostly at Park Lane Mall. In 1995 she married Dean Miller. He and Dorothy enjoyed dancing, traveling various places to show their skills. Dean passed away in 2014. Another of Dorothy's activities was gardening, spending many hours getting it just right. In April 2016, she moved to Atria Summit Ridge Assisted Living. Although she wasn't excited about moving, she joined into the activities, Bingo being one of her favorites. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph(Sonny), sister Barbara Jean, daughter Kit, grandson Billie Joe. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James and Erin, grandchildren Jim, Joe(Kate), Gina, Tina (Nick), Eli (Stacy), Kitten (Josh), Mike (Jen), Matthew(Molly) and 15 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Atria Assisted Living.



Interment will be held at 11AM on Friday, April 26th, at Mountain View Mausoleum: 435 Stoker Ave., Reno, NV. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donating to or . Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary