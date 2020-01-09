|
|
Dorothy Corinne (Kelly) Williams
1927 - 2019
Dorothy quietly left us on December 21, 2019, after a short illness.
Dorothy, or "Dottie" to her many friends, was born on October 7, 1927 in Enid, Oklahoma to Ralph & Inez Kelly. Together with her older sister, Geraldine, the family moved to the Aberdeen area in western Washington, where Dorothy's parents founded the Kelly Advertising Agency.
Dorothy and Bob Williams were high-school sweethearts, who married in 1947. In 1958, Dorothy and Bob moved their family to Eugene, Oregon. While living in Eugene, Dorothy very much enjoyed working as a bridal consultant at the Bon Marche. In 1964, they moved to Reno, Nevada, where they took over Dorothy's parents' advertising agency, renaming it The Kelly-Williams Advertising Agency. For the next 31 years, Dorothy and Bob ran the agency together, finally selling it shortly before Bob died, in 1995.
Dorothy and Bob not only worked together, they also enjoyed socializing with their friends, golfing, camping in their RV, and traveling extensively world-wide. Dorothy loved to learn about other cultures, read, have lunch with friends, and go on daily brisk walks with her dog. She often said "You make your own sunshine in this life."
Dorothy's mother, father & sister predeceased her by many years, but she was warmly embraced by Bob's family, the Williams & the Rhodes, in Washington, and, in Reno, she was always considered a member of the family by the Ishibashis.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Linda Parsons-Sewell (Brian) of Reno, sons Ron Williams (Barbara) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Gary Williams (Lori) of Allardt, Tennessee, grandchildren Katharine Parsons, David Parsons, Charlotte Foerschler, Benjamin Williams, Tracie Williams, Stacie Amerson, Kelly Williams, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to the staffs at Serenity Senior Care ( Linomar, Farrah, Maria & Sam) and A-Plus Hospice Care (Sarah and Cecilia) for providing loving care and compassion to Dorothy; we are so grateful to you all.
At Dorothy's request, there will be no funeral service. The family suggests anyone wishing to make a donation in Dorothy's name make a contribution to The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020