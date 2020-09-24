Dorothy E. Fox
Reno - Dorothy E. Fox passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Dorothy was born July 28, 1934 to Theodore and Katherine Sanders in Zenith, North Dakota. She attended grade school in Zenith and high school in Belfield, North Dakota. Dorothy earned a teaching certificate and taught in country schools in North Dakota. She continued her schooling and received a 2-year standard to teach in city schools. She then attended Dickinson State University and earned her bachelor's degree in early education and physical education with a minor in geography in 1961. That same year she married Gordon M. Fox, and they moved to Reno in 1968 where they built their life. In 1970, they were blessed with their daughter, Jane. Dorothy taught school for 40 years in Montana, North Dakota and Reno, Nevada. While in Reno, she taught third and fourth grade classes throughout Washoe County, retiring in 1993.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Gordon of Reno, and daughter Jane Fox and grandson Nate Fox both of Boston. She is also survived by her brother Donald Sanders, his wife Darlene, and her sister Donna Pasicznyk of Dickinson, North Dakota.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1pm at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church in Reno. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dorothy's name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital - www.stjude.org
