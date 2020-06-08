Dorothy F. Hale



10/01/1934 - 6/6/2020



Heaven has gained a Angel (NANA).



Dorothy passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Dorothy will be deeply missed by all that loved her and knew her. She was the matriarch of our family.



Born Dorothy F. Lee in Stockton, California to Chancy and Elda Lee of Stockton California, she is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary from Manteca, California and her husband, Jessi Hale who was her one true love.



She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert and Michelle Mello who were by her bedside at her death, also survived by her son and daughter in law, Jimy and Crissoula Starshadow; son, Joe Mello; daughter, Regina O'Dougherty; brother, Chancy, Jr.; grandchildren, Andy and Zachary Mello, Toni Mello, Joey and Amanda Mello who are very close to their Nana, as many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family will honor her wishes and she will be cremated at Truckee Meadows Cremation Society 616 S. Wells Reno, NV 775-324-9986.



Memorial Service will be July 19, 2020. Any donations to the family should be sent to the Breast Cancer Association as Dorothy was a breast cancer survivor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store