Dorothy F. Hale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Hale

10/01/1934 - 6/6/2020

Heaven has gained a Angel (NANA).

Dorothy passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Dorothy will be deeply missed by all that loved her and knew her. She was the matriarch of our family.

Born Dorothy F. Lee in Stockton, California to Chancy and Elda Lee of Stockton California, she is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary from Manteca, California and her husband, Jessi Hale who was her one true love.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert and Michelle Mello who were by her bedside at her death, also survived by her son and daughter in law, Jimy and Crissoula Starshadow; son, Joe Mello; daughter, Regina O'Dougherty; brother, Chancy, Jr.; grandchildren, Andy and Zachary Mello, Toni Mello, Joey and Amanda Mello who are very close to their Nana, as many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will honor her wishes and she will be cremated at Truckee Meadows Cremation Society 616 S. Wells Reno, NV 775-324-9986.

Memorial Service will be July 19, 2020. Any donations to the family should be sent to the Breast Cancer Association as Dorothy was a breast cancer survivor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved