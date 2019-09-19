Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy H. Marsh

Dorothy H. Marsh Obituary
Dorothy was born on March 1, 1921 to Sam and Martha Charley in Fallon, NV. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters on September 3, 2019 in Fallon.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sons, Darrell, Bob, Sam, Charles, Steve, Gary, and Stuart; grandson, Charlie; and son-in-law, Larry. She is survived by her daughters, Pat (Mike), Colleen (Rick), Barbara, and Brenda (Joe); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy retired from Wooster Brush Co. where she worked for several years. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Now, she rests with her Heavenly family.

A Memorial Service will be held at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second St Reno 89503 on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00am. A luncheon will follow at Gold and Silver Inn, 790 W. Fourth St. Reno 89503.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Dorothy's Memory Wall at

www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
