Dorothy Helen "Dot" (Mautz) Schaffler
Reno - Dorothy Helen (Mautz) "Dot" Schaffler passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Reno, NV at the age of 95. Dot, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and step-grandmother and step-great grandmother, was born in Dillon, Montana on August 1, 1923. She was raised along with her sister and brother on a small ranch. Dot left the ranch at 19 and relocated to Oakland where she met her future husband Rollo Schaffler. They settled in San Lorenzo, CA where Dot's life revolved around taking care of her family, big band dancing and traveling. Dot was a wonderful cook and made the best apple pies and canned fruit. When dad retired from the CHP in 1974 they began "RV" travel around the US until they settled in Sparks, NV to be near their family. After her husband passed in 2005, Dot continued to enjoy her time with family and friends. We always enjoyed hearing her stories and playing games and cards with her.
She spent a few years at Morningstar Senior Living before moving to a group home where she resided until her passing. A special thanks and appreciation go to the caregivers at Golden Years Group Home and Eden Hospice for their wonderful care given in her final days.
Dot is survived by her daughter Janice (Woody), son Ron (Nancy), grandson Ryan (Jennifer) and great grandchildren Mason, Talon, and Carson, along with 3 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren.
Dot will be forever missed but never forgotten - Rest in Peace Mom. A "gathering" of her friends and family is being planned for this July.
