Dorothy Johnson
Sparks - Dorothy "Dottie" Johnson was born on January 4, 1941. She passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:00am at Second Baptist Church, 1275 Montello Street, Reno, NV. The Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 West Second Street, Reno, NV.
In 1964 Dorothy moved to Sparks, Nevada where she was employed as a Room Attendant at Harrah's Reno Hotel for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and spending time with her loving family and friends.
Dorothy was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, where she served as a Trustee, Mission Co-Director and an Usher. Dorothy was blessed with kind and loving friends, a wonderful family, and was deeply loved and respected by all who were blessed to know her.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children: Mina Reel (Joe) of Sparks, Nevada, Monica Harris (Marlin) of Conyers, GA, Melissa Keller (Joe) of Grand Blanc, MI and son Charles Johnson, Nevada; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters: Lois Adger and Willie Mae Brown and brother: Joe D. Hudnall (Elaine), sisters-in-law: Clarice Hudnall and Mary Hudnall, and a host of nieces and nephews throughout the country.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Dottie's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019