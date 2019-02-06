|
Dorothy Ruth Kleespies
Reno - Dorothy Ruth Gonta Kleespies died peacefully at her home on January 29, 2019, at the age of 82. The daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, Dottie was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York in 1936, the youngest of the three Gonta Girls. She adored her childhood in the greatest city in the world.
When Dottie was 12, her father died, and she moved with her mother to Tucson, Arizona, where she met her husband, Ernie. The couple moved to Boulder City, Nevada, where Ernie worked as a research metallurgist for the US Bureau of Mines. Dottie raised their three children and commuted to University of Nevada Las Vegas to begin her college degree in Education. When the family moved to Reno in 1966, she taught at various elementary schools, including Roger Corbett, Jessie Beck, and Robert Mitchell. She later completed her Master's Degree in Education at UNR, though eventually left teaching to help Ernie in the family metals business.
Dottie said "yes" to every new adventure. She and Ernie traveled to Europe, Africa, Korea, Egypt, Ireland, England, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tahiti. She loved whatever was new, including her Mac, her IPod, her IPad, and her IPhone. She had her own Facebook page and texted and shared music with her grandchildren. She believed in the value of exercise made even more important because of her chronic type 1 diabetes.
In 2009, she lost Ernie, her beloved husband of over 50 years. She is survived by her children, Kevin (wife Susan), Katherine (husband Steve), and Chris (wife and Dottie's loving caregiver, Missy), eight grandchildren: Kate, Kelly, Cassie, John, MacKenzie, Brenna, Haley, and Chloee, as well as nieces and nephews.
Service will be Saturday February 9th at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno, Nevada, 89503 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Dorothy loved flowers, or in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's name to the , WAAIME Association, or a charity that supports education.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019