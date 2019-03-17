Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Chapel of the Valley
1281 North Roop Street
Carson City, NV 89706
775-882-4965
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carson Valley United Methodist Church
9375 Centerville Lane
Gardnerville, NV
Carson City - Dorothy, age 96, passed away on February 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in Carson City, NV. She was born on November 11, 1922 in Akron, Ohio. Dorothy married Eugene Scossa on May 25, 1940. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene.

She is survived by her four children, Sonja Young of Soldotna, AK, Cecile Schultz of Carson City, NV, Georgia Kiewicz (Edward) of Carson City, NV and Russell Scossa of Gardnerville, NV. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held at Carson Valley United Methodist Church (9375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV 8940) on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Douglas County Historical Society at 1477 US Highway 395 N, Suite B, Gardnerville, NV 89410.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
