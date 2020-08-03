1/1
Dorothy Shipton
Dorothy Shipton

Sparks - Dorothy Shipton, 93, of Sparks, Nevada passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born in Minden, Nevada to Herman and Marie Leehman. Her parents, brother and three sisters predeceased her.

Dorothy was married to her husband, Jack, for 62 years before his death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Julie, earlier this year.

Her favorite place to be was at the cabin in Portola with all the family, including the dogs.

Dorothy was proud to have been a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sparks, Nevada where she worked in their Food Bank for several years.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Rose Barry (Robert) and son, John; grandchildren: Kory Falzarano (Charles), Tracy Wixon (Joel), Ryan Balik and Kelly Fichter (Christian); and her great-grandchildren: Parker, Kinza, Chase, Matthew, Sarah and Annalise.

Any memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1900 First Street, Sparks, NV 89431 in her name.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Dorothy's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
