Douglas "Bucky" Charles Tracy



April 15, 1968 to October 6, 2020



On October 6, 2020, Doug Tracy, also known as "Bucky" to his close family and friends, passed away at the age of 52. He was born April 15, 1968 to Doug and Jeanie Tracy in Lakeview, Oregon. He enjoyed growing up on the family ranch with his siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. He had many stories growing up on the ranch and some that seemed too funny to be true. Doug was involved in activities and sports during his childhood years. He participated in FFA, 4-H, rodeo, football, ski team, weightlifting and was also on the debate team. Doug graduated from Lakeview High School in 1986, home of the "Honkers".



After graduating from high school, he joined the Army in 1987. He attended the military police school in Fort McCelland, Alabama. Then he completed jump school in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he got his "wings". He was part in the 503rd Military Police Battalion (Airborne) division. He was deployed several times, including to Panama Canal, for "Operation Just Cause". While in Panama, he also completed "Jungle School". He made many friends while serving his country, and always had a soft spot for the camaraderie the military brought. After serving in the Army from 1987 to 1990, he received an Honorable Discharge and moved to Nevada. Shortly thereafter, he was hired by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office in Fallon. After working with them for nearly 10 years, he decided he wanted a change of pace and went to work for the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety as a Parole & Probation Officer. Doug had many accomplishments during his time as a Law Enforcement Officer and was very respected by his colleagues. He was a mentor and a true friend. He finished his career with the State of Nevada, dedicating 25 years of service to Law Enforcement.



After retiring, he went to work on his uncle's ranch. He was finally doing what he loved most. Doug enjoyed being a rancher and the peaceful solitude that came with it. He never left his dog Dolly behind, they went everywhere together. Doug loved to cook and he was always on the lookout for a new recipe to make for his family. He was a true practical joker, and really enjoyed pulling pranks on his family and friends. His other passion was the outdoors. Doug spent a lot of time hunting and fishing with his wife, Sarah. He loved the peace that came from the outdoors and would often scout on his own for the next hunt. Sarah loved him so much and they always enjoyed their adventures together. Doug was a quiet, hardworking man. He had the biggest, most caring heart and was always there to help anyone that he could. He will be missed by so many who knew and loved him, especially his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by parents, Doug and Jeanie Tracy, his brother, Craig "Buster" Tracy, and Aunt Carrie Depaoli. He leaves behind his wife, Sarah, son, Jordan and daughter, Addie. He also leaves behind sisters, Diane (Pat) DeWitt and Rena (Mike) Edick, Uncle Ed Depaoli, cousins, Shannon (Joey) McKnight, Abby (Chris) Finetti, "brother" Steve (Bonnie) Felton, in-laws, Sally and Joe Wilcox and Chip and Pam Kramer, and his many nieces and nephews, grand-daughters, aunts, uncles and cousins.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store