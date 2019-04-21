|
|
Douglas Dill
Gardnerville - Photojournalist; University Professor; Father; Fisherman; Forester and Woodworker.
That was Douglas Dill, who died at age 81 on March 18, 2019 in Gardnerville, NV. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Sheila (Harrison) Dill; children Wayne Dill (spouse, Katie) and Jan Dill Hall (Marc); stepsons Bret Harrison (Julia); Andrew Harrison (Heidi), and Corbett Harrison (Dena). He was grandfather to Michael Dill (Jenny); Kevin Dill (Bailey), and Lara Dill Miller (Tyson); and Bryan Hall, Melody Hall Garrett (Calvin), and Thomas Hall. And Doug was step-grandfather to Abigail, Zachary, and Samuel Harrison.
He was also the great-grandfather to Remington, Nora, Porter, and Oliver Dill.
Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, he grew up in Sisters, Oregon, and learned about logging and lumber alongside his dad, Uland Dill, who owned small sawmills in the Fly Creek area of Eastern Oregon. Later he completed his undergraduate studies in Youth Leadership at BYU, Provo, UT-and his Masters in Journalism at Marshall University, Huntington, WV. Afterwards he taught at three universities--Marshall; Fresno State College, and University of Alaska at Fairbanks. His students did him proud, evolving into well-known professionals and earning plaudits of their own including the Pulitzer. He served as photo editor of the Reno Gazette Journal. After teaching for twenty years, he evolved into markets where he devoted his graphics and marketing expertise to the Council of State Governments in Lexington, KY, and later to ConAgra media marketing in Eugene, OR. But Doug would always say his favorite occupation was being a volunteer. Both in Eugene, where he became a certified child safety seat installer and a neighborhood watch program presenter.
His final volunteer work was in Gardnerville as a Search and Rescue Volunteer for The Douglas County, Nevada Search & Rescue Team, for seven years, a much beloved position for him. He also gave his time as a photographer/docent for the US Fish & Wildlife Service, at Malheur Bird Refuge in Oregon. Many publicity materials were produced for seven years for the Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center at Lake Tahoe by Doug and his wife, Sheila.
But if this sounds like all work and no play, Doug still devoted great chunks of time to hiking, the wilderness, fishing, national parks, birdwatching, and escaping to the beautiful outdoors. Doug and Sheila traveled everywhere they could go, camping in their T-100 Toyota pickup, often eating a freshly caught rainbow trout for dinner and roasting S-mores for dessert. What a wonderful life!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019