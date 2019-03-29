|
|
Douglas George Smith
- - Douglas George Smith passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m. on March 25, 2019 at Renown Medical Center in the presence of his long-time companion and dear friend Marilyn Melton. His death was the result of several years' struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Douglas was born on January 30, 1932 to George Leo Smith and Annie Rose Mikich Smith in Lewistown, Montana. He was the first of their six children raised on a ranch outside of Stanford, Montana, and as a child he and his sister Delores rode their horses the two miles to and from the one-room schoolhouse they attended with the other ranch children. He later attended Stanford High School (class of 1950) and was one of just 13 students in his graduating class.
The rigors of raising crops and cattle during the Depression and World War II did not allow him to participate in sports or other school activities, but it did prepare him to work hard, be fiscally thrifty and care deeply for his family and friends.
Upon finishing high school, Douglas immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After basic training, he was sent to fight on the front lines of the Korean War. His experiences there left him with haunting memories that stayed with him for his entire life, including the loss of his best friend during ferocious fighting in the northern mountain region of the country. He also had life-long foot problems from the months of slogging through icy winter snows in leather boots that, despite being soaking wet, could not be taken off lest both his feet and the boots would freeze. During one particular battle, Douglas was struck by grenade shrapnel and had to be hand-carried on a canvas gurney for several hours by Korean soldiers to receive medical help. He received a Purple Heart and subsequently finished his Marine career as a drill sergeant in San Diego.
After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1953, Douglas returned to Montana to attend Montana State University in Bozeman, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in 1957 and eventually a Master's degrees in agriculture with the help of the G.I. Bill.
He went to work in the state capital during the administrations of Governor Forest Anderson and Governor Tom Judge, and at the age of 29 was named Secretary of Agriculture for the state. He later worked in Washington, D.C., with Montana Senator Mike Mansfield.
In 1975, Doug came to Nevada where he worked for the State SIIS program and taught at the University of Nevada in the Agricultural Department.
Doug followed his father's devotion to the Democratic Party and was proud that he shared the birthdate of FDR. He was a faithful volunteer sign-pounder and ward-walker for many local candidates in Reno, and his commitment to public needs led him to be a staunch environmentalist. In 2000, when Reno and Washoe County were about to be inundated by a proliferation of huge billboards on all of its major arteries, Doug, now retired, became a fixture in front of supermarkets, leading a petition drive to enact laws to stabilize the numbers and sizes of highway signs. He started the organization "Scenic Nevada" to continue this endeavor.
His fastidious dress, socially dignified conduct, and work ethic were standards he held for himself and expected of others. His frequent appearances on billboard issues before the Reno City Council were always succinct, brief, polite and non-confrontational, but factual and to the point. He felt strongly the need to represent the public's right to preserve beautiful visual Nevada landscapes from a conglomeration of unsightly billboards.
He was preceded in death by his sister Daryl and his parents. Doug was devoted to politics, Montana, Montana State University, Scenic Nevada, and Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. His remaining family includes his sons, Scott of Sacramento, California and Sheldon of Sheridan, Wyoming; his grandchildren Brandon, Demetri, Chelsea, Brianna, and Cole; two great grandchildren; sisters Delores, Georgia and Delight; brother David (Charlie); and many nieces and nephews, all of Montana. In addition, he leaves behind his companion of 15 years, Marilyn Melton, her family and all of the wonderful friends he never let go of from Stanford, Montana to Reno, Nevada in his 87 years of life.
There will be a funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mountain View Mortuary on Stoker Drive in Reno, followed by a gravesite service at Mountain View Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019