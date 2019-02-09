|
|
Douglas James Van Pool
Reno - Douglas James Van Pool, formerly of Reno, NV, passed away in Salem, OR on November 8, 2018 at the age of 64.
Doug was born to Maurice and Louise Van Pool in July 1954 and graduated from Reno's Wooster High School in 1972. He served with the U.S. Army in the latter stages of the Vietnam conflict. After his military service Doug returned to his native Nevada and held a wide variety of jobs, including casino pit boss, truck driver, bail bondsman, and a stint with the U.S. Marshal Service. He parlayed a physical likeness to, and vast knowledge of ,Western legend "Wild Bill" Hickok into performing one-man re-enactment shows in Deadwood, SD to the delight of visitors. His resemblance to the old west lawman was so distinct that he was used as a model for the statue of Hickok that now stands at the entrance to the city of Deadwood. Doug was an avid horseman a skilled motorcyclist, a collector of classic automobiles, model trains of every description, science fiction memorabilia, and was a long-standing member of the Freemasons.
Doug is survived by his wife, Charyl, brother Dana Van Pool, sister Jill Belanger, son Johnny Van Pool Vine, daughter Noelle Roso, and grandchildren Gwen and Reese. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Athene.
Remains are to be returned for internment in Reno and services will be February 16th at 10:00 am at the Masonic memorial Gardens 437 Stoker Ave Reno, NV 89503 .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019