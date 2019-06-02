Drusilla Wilson



Reno - With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Drusilla Wilson on May 27, 2019. She was born May 13, 1923, in Pittsburgh, PA, to William and Catherine (O'Connor) Stephan. In 1946, she and her first husband Carl Kelly moved to Reno where their daughter Catherine was born. Following their divorce, she went to work as a secretary for Walker Boudwin Construction Company. A mutual friend introduced her to Harold Wilson whom she later married and became the stepmother for his three children, Nancy, Bruce, and Bob. They became a "yours, mine, and ours" family with the birth of their son Harold. After raising their children, she volunteered for over 30 years at the VA Hospital and was twice named volunteer of the year. She never had a driver's license and walked everywhere. She grew beautiful roses and enjoyed gardening. She had a charming and infectious giggle, a great smile, and was always cheerful. She loved root beer floats, high heels, Virginia City, and ice cream. She especially adored her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, brother Robert, and her 3 stepchildren. She is survived by her brothers John and William (Nancy) Stephan; daughter Catherine (Ernie) Maupin, son Harold (Louise) Wilson, daughter-in-law Karen Wilson; grandchildren Loren (Kim) and Janice Ross, Kelci (Shane) Kinney, Darren (Sabine), Ryan (Jessica), Jason (Kristin) Maupin, Ann Maupin Gray, and Johnna Wilson; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Surrounded with love, Drusilla will be laid to rest during a family service on June 4, 2019. The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the book memories: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary