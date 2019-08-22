|
Durward Dean Yasmer
Sparks - On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Durward (Dee) Yasmer, our father, father in law, grandfather, great grandfather, best friend and award winning magician received his personal invitation to the Magic Castle in heaven. A devoted husband he is together once again with his beloved wife Jenny.
Durward Dean Yasmer was born in Monument Kansas to Ethel and Boyd Yasmer on December 29, 1929. The family moved west during the dust bowl and settled in Sparks Nevada. A graduate of Sparks High School Durward joined the Air Force during the Korean War. He began in munitions but his skills as a magician convinced the brass that he was better used entertaining the troops.
Returning home Durward got a job as a bell boy at the Riverside Hotel where he met the love of his life. Genevieve Johns was a high school English teacher picking up some shifts at the Riverside as a telephone operator. The two started dating and were married on June 6, 1954. They bought a house that same year and would bring home their son Mickey in 1955 followed by daughter Kelly in 1959.
When KZTV (later KOLO Channel 8) went on the air on September 23, 1953 it was the first TV station in Northern Nevada, and it was Durward behind the camera that night. He would work at KOLO for many years and make some very dear, lifelong friends at Channel 8. In 1962 he moved to KCRL, Channel 4. Durward would take second jobs to help make ends meet. Whether it was getting up way before dawn to deliver newspapers or pulling a graveyard shift mopping floors at Vaughn Junior High School, he took care of his family. He also became the stage manager for the Pioneer Theater and ran lights, scenery, curtains and sound for hundreds of shows in the 1960s & 70s. He would wrap his working life up as a facilities manager for Washoe County at the Convention Center. Staying busy in retirement was not a problem for Durward. Known as "Mr. Dee" to hundreds of students at Vaughn Middle School, he was a volunteer tutor in the Math Department for almost 20 years.
Durward received his first magic kit at the age of 8 and was still bewildering people with his prestidigitation skills just a few days prior to his passing at the age of 89. His most cherished achievement was becoming a member of The Magic Castle in Los Angeles. A lifetime member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians, he was always working with aspiring young magicians as a member of the two local magic groups: The High Sierra Magic Circle and The Reno Wizards. Recently, Durward was inducted into the Order of Merlin for his many years of dedication to the craft.
And active scuba diver Durward was one of the few people that could describe the experience of watching the sun rise from the bottom of Lake Tahoe. He was a member of a local dive club and performed search and rescue as a diver for many years. Dee & Jenny took their first cruise to Catalina for their honeymoon beginning their love affair with cruises. They enjoyed travelling to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexican Riviera, Panama Canal, Amazon River and throughout the Caribbean.
Durward was proceeded in death by his parents Ethel and Boyd, beloved wife Genevieve "Jenny" (Johns) Yasmer, siblings Patricia Miraglia, Nora Trevino and Nick (Kathleen). He is survived by his children Mickey (Penny), and Kelly Abend (Rick), grandchildren Jessica Abend, Natasha Cothard (Patrick), Amber Bledsaw and Mike Leuzinger. Great Grandchildren Neveah, Stephanie, Kaitlynn, Kiley and Kiason.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 26, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Walton's on Sullivan Way in Sparks. Time for stories and memories. A group of Dee's friends in magic will perform the Broken Wand Ceremony. Please bring a potluck dish to share as we remember a remarkable life well lived.
Dad you are already deeply missed, but never forgotten. We know how happy you are now that you are with Mom because we know how much you have missed her. Now it is our turn to miss you. Until the day we all are together again…
We love you.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019