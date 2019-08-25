|
Durward Dean Yasmer
Reno - On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Durward (Dee) Yasmer passed away peacefully at his home in Reno. He was born in Monument Kansas to Ethel and Boyd Yasmer on December 29, 1929. A graduate of Sparks High School, Durward joined the Air Force and then worked for the Riverside Hotel. He married Genevieve Johns on June 6, 1954. They had a son, Michael (Mickey) and a daughter Kelly.
Durward worked at KOLO Channel 8 and then KCRL Channel 4. He was the Stage Manager at the Pioneer Theater for many years and after he retired, he volunteered at Vaughn Middle School tutoring in the Math Department for almost 20 years.
Durward was a scuba diver and loved traveling and taking cruises to exotic places. His main passion in life was magic. He was active in local magic groups for most of his life.
Durward was proceeded in death by his parents Ethel and Boyd, beloved wife Genevieve "Jenny" (Johns) Yasmer, siblings Patricia Miraglia, Nora Trevino and Nick (Kathleen). He is survived by his children Mickey (Penny), and Kelly Abend (Rick), grandchildren Jessica Abend, Natasha Cothard (Patrick), Amber Bledsaw and Mike Leuzinger. Great Grandchildren Neveah, Stephanie, Kaitlynn, Kiley and Kaison.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 26, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Walton's on Sullivan Way in Sparks. Please bring a potluck dish to share as we remember a remarkable life well lived.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019