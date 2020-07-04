Dustine (Dusti) Melvyn



Dustine passed away in June 2020. Born in Hollywood, Ca. February 1947 to Mel Melvyn and Lorraine Pace Melvyn. Dusti started her career as a beautician and opened up her own salon. Her first marriage brought her daughter into the world. Dustine went on to meet and marry a wonderful man named William Woerner. Billy brought a whole new kind of fun and adventure into Dusti's life. He passed entirely too soon. She ended up marring Gary Woodard and moved to her beloved ranch in Tx. After Gary's passing, Dustine pursued her love for art and jewelry, enrolling herself in the Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts in San Francisco where she graduated and became a darn good Goldsmith. She loved spending time in her craft creating beautiful works of art.



Dustine was full of life, beauty, talent, great stories, good advice, and love. She will be greatly missed by her family and amazing friends.



Dustine was preceded in death by her parents.



Dustine is survived by her daughter Melissa Manguso (John), three grandchildren Melanie, Chad and Nikki, sister Mia Robinson, nephew Robbie Robinson (Becky) and their children Elaina and Kylie.









