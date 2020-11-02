Dwight Lyndon SmithReno - Major Dwight Smith (retired), 92, of Reno, Nevada, died October 29, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane (DuHain) Smith; his children Terry Lyndon Smith, Christopher Dwight Smith (Nora Constantino), Virginia Louise Vaughan (Michael) and Cecily Suzanne Small (Bruce); and his grandchildren Whitney Beattie (Codey), Eleanor Small, Emelie Small, Joel Constantino-Smith and Olivia Constantino-Smith.Dwight was born May 28, 1928 in Moulton, Alabama to Luther and Lula B. (Terry) Smith. He attended Lawrence County High School where he excelled both academically and athletically. In his senior year of high school, he joined the Merchant-Marines before transitioning to Hinds Junior College, where he played football, the sport he loved so much. He later attended Mississippi State University where he graduated with a degree in education and agriculture.Dwight joined the Air Force directly after graduating from Miss. State. He eventually applied to Officer's Candidate School. He was accepted and his military career soared from there. Moving with the family every several years took him and his family to many wonderful places, including Vietnam,Hawaii, Germany and various places in the United States. In 1973 he was named top-administrator for the United States Air Force.Dwight met and married Barbara Jane DuHain in 1955 at Mather Air Force base, in Sacramento, CA, where she worked as a civilian. He was heading up the Ground Observer Core. They moved to Reno, Nevada until the Ground Observer Core was retired. They started their family in Reno, moved many times throughout his career, eventually retiring from the Pentagon, in Washington, D,C. and making Reno their permanent home. His second career was with Monarch Foods (later to be called S.E.Rycoff then U.S. Foods). He formed many longtime friendships during these years and always had a funny story to tell about his early days as a salesman for the company.Dwight or Grampy which he was lovingly called, was an avid fisherman, spending much of his time up at Eagle Lake catching Eagle Lake trout! His first love was his family whom he would do anything for. Not far from that was his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide Football! We will miss the yelling and laughter that surrounded a good Alabama game. Role Tide!The Smith family would like to thank the awesome staff at A-Plus Hospice, for the wonderful care and support throughout this difficult time. You are truly angels!Those who wish to, are encouraged to make a donation to the SPCA of Nevada, as Grampy was an avid animal lover.There will be a viewing held on Wednesday, November 4 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno, NV 89503. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, with the burial to follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.