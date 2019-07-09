|
Earl M. Entrekin
- - June 23,1922 - June 4, 2019
Earl passed away at his home in Reno, Nevada at the age of 96 on June 4th, 2019. Earl was born in Bowie, Texas on June 23, 1922.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Helen Entrekin, son Robert Entrekin and 1 niece and 1 Nephew of Reno Nevada.
Earl worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 37 years as a freight Conductor running from Carlin to Sparks, Nevada
The Entrekins lived in Carlin and Sparks before settling for 47 years in Golden Valley, north of Reno, Nevada.
While living in Carlin, Earl joined the Masonic Lodge #15 F and AM and remained a member for over 50 years.
Earl found joy in frequent fishing trips in the ocean off Eureka, Ca., and he and Helen spent most winters in Arizona in their motor home.
Earl enjoyed his appaloosa horses and pleasure rode for years in the Valley.
His hobby for 40 years was antique clock repairing and collecting. If you had a faulty antique clock in the past, chances are that it was Earl who repaired it. He was well known fro his expertise.
Earl and Helen were avid members of the Horseless Carriage Club of Nevada for 20 years, He restored four Model T Fords from the ground up and they toured with the club wearing antique clothing matching the era of the cars_ They were especially remembered for their red 1910 Model T Touring car.
Earl served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1945 as a deep sea diver aboard a submarine tender stationed in Australia.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to St. Marys Hospice members for their love and dedication to his comforts and care over the past year.
At his request, There will be no funeral or memorial service. He will be laid to rest at Mountain View cemetery in Reno, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers. Donations in his name may be made to the in Sacramento, Ca.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 9, 2019