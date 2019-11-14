|
Ed Frazer
June 28, 1953 - November 11, 2019
Ed left this world unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Monday, November 11th, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife Kathy, his three children: Ray, Molly and William, his beloved labradors Tucker and Titan and many friends and loved ones.
Born to Alice Jane Chism Frazer and Ray H. Frazer in Reno, Nevada. Ed was a graduate of Reno High School where he participated in Varsity football and excelled in wrestling. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Nevada Reno (UNR). Upon graduating from UNR Ed became more involved in the family business, 7up Bottling Company of Reno. He continued to run the family business like a family, employees were treated like family members and business associates became life long friends. During his career at 7Up Bottling Ed expanded the business into Northern California and Idaho. He served as the President of the National Dr Pepper Bottlers Association for many years.
Ed was a proud third generation Nevadan who took advantage of many of the activities the area has to offer. Summers were spent at Lake Tahoe waterskiing, fishing, jet skiing, and taking his friends out for wild rides on his boat. His favorite season very well could have been "Duck Season", known to the rest of us as fall. Fall was spent at Canvasback Hunting Club with his sons, labradors and friends who had become extended family. He was proud to have been President of the club for 18 years. Winter would find him on snowmobile adventures, he loved the roar of his skidoo while riding 70 mph through the snow.
Living life to its fullest Ed travelled the world visiting 6 of 7 continents with friends and family exploring, touring, adventuring and hunting. He SCUBA dove the Galapagos Islands, visited the North Pole, whale watched in Hawaii annually, loved bird hunting in South America, and his final trip was his ultimate bucket list item: a Cape Buffalo hunt in South Africa with his entire family.
Throughout his life he was involved in many clubs and organizations: Reno Rotary, First Congregational Church of Reno, Nevada Waterfowl Association, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, The Prospectors Club, Phi Delta Theta, Ducks Unlimited, California Indians, Canvasback Gun Club, and the Washoe County Honorary Deputy Association.
He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many people. His loud laugh was the easiest way to find him in a crowded room. His love of life and big presence will be missed greatly.
A celebration of Ed's life is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3rd at The Grove at Southcreek from 3:00pm-6:00pm
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Nevada Waterfowl Association in his honor. The funds will support "Wetlands & Wings Youth Hunts" a program that introduces kids who have never hunted to hunting.
Nevada Waterfowl Association, P.O. Box 18419 Reno, NV 89511, 775.853.8331
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019