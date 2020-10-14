Ed Hockman



Ed Hockman was born in 1947 in Covington, Tennessee. He moved to Akron, Ohio at a young age. There he raised his two sons, Mike and Mark. As a young adult he moved to Reno, Nevada where he worked at Sierra Nevada Job Corps for 34 years. . It was there he found his life's calling; to bring hope and redemption to young adults from disadvantaged, broken homes.



The very essence of Ed's heart was to share the hope & redemption we have in Christ Jesus. Ed proclaimed there is no one beyond His reach. It was at Job Corps Ed met the love of his life, Karin. It was love at first sight for both. Ed and Karin were married twenty five years. Ed was an active member of Reno Christian Fellowship & most recently, Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship. His steadfast faith in Jesus Christ was his anchor through every storm. His life was marked with grace, generosity, & self sacrifice for his children and grandchildren.Preceding Ed Hockman in death are his father, Ralph Waldo Hockman and mother, Garnet Hockman, his sons Mike Hockman, Bryce Conway-Hockman. Surviving are his wife Karin Hockman, his son, Mark Hockman, daughter, Reese Stockman, his nine grandchildren; Ryan, Tyler, Kyle, Hailey, Hunter, Alex, Skye, & Liliana, Cruz Conway, Lincoln, & Bryce Nova. He also has two sisters, Cheryl & Kathy,& brother, John Hockman. Last but not least, his daughter-in-law, Wendy Longoria, who Ed called "Saint".



In a culture of "fatherlessness", Ed's heart was to see the day where every child would know the love of the God, the Father. It is in Him you will find your true identity.









