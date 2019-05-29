|
|
Eddie Roland Snyder
Mason Valley - Eddie Roland Snyder, born on August 11, 1925, passed away on May 25, 2019. Clinically, Eddie died of heart failure. There was never a heart that failed less. That great heart guided Eddie through childhood and pushed him to excellence as a young man. That great heart fell in love with and married Theresa Houck, loved and raised 10 children, built a large and successful ranching operation in Mason Valley, and gained him the friendship and respect of everyone he met.
Eddie was born to Roland and Virginia Snyder and was joined in a few years by little sister, Yvonne. A childhood during the great depression instilled frugality, hard work, and self-sufficiency in Eddie. He was active in 4H and FFA, serving as Nevada State President of both of those organizations at the same time. He showed pigs, sheep, and cattle, participated in sports, attended school and worked on the ranch. After graduating, he attended Cal Poly, receiving an Associate Degree in Animal Husbandry. In 1952 the Anaconda mine opened, bringing new people into the valley, including Jerry and Annie Houck and their daughter, Theresa. Annie and Virginia, the future mothers-in-law, met each other before Eddie met Theresa. Annie returned from a bridge luncheon hosted by Virginia talking about the wonderful young man and how he had been so helpful to his mother as she hosted the ladies' luncheon. Eddie married Theresa Ann Houck on March 1, 1953. He served in the US Army in an artillery unit in Fort Sill, Oklahoma from 1954 to 1955 then served as a meat inspector in Fort Worth, Texas from 1955 to 1956. His first son, Jim Snyder, was born in Yerington while Eddie was in Chicago serving in the army. Ten more children followed, one who died as an infant. Eddie always valued education; all ten children graduated from college. Three of the ten continue to build the ranching legacy begun by Eddie. Jim, married to Bunny Barredo, is the farm manager of Snyder Livestock Company. He has two children, Audrey and Edward, and two grandchildren. Lucy, married to Dennis Rechel, manages the feedlot and is the company president. John, married to Cindy Little, is the IT manager for the ranch. He has 7 children, Steven, Sarah, Jon, Darwin, Alexandra, Elita (in heaven,) and Michelle (in heaven.) He is blessed with 7 grandchildren. Eddie and Theresa's other children have pursued varied careers and raised families in other parts of western Nevada and Northern California. Kelly is a paralegal at Stanford University and lives in Red Wood City, CA. Susan, married to George Yates, is a midwife and has 2 children, McKenzie and Connor. Susan and George live in Ripon, CA. Gina, engaged to Patrick Camp, has 3 children, Ryan, Katie, and Mathew and will soon add Patrick's sons Patch and Joe to her family. Gina lives in Discovery Bay, CA and is the youth minister of the Catholic Church in San Ramon. Patrick (Snyder) has 1 son, Jeffrey. Patrick recently left the California business world to return to his ranching roots and is the managing owner of Pinenut Livestock Supply in Fallon and Gardnerville. David a retired Air Guard General and pilot for Fed Ex, married to Jennifer, has 1 daughter, Dakota. They live in Reno. Mary, Assistant County Executive Officer of Napa County, CA, has 2 children, Tawny and Clay. She has one grandson and a 2nd grandchild on the way. Jerry, an attorney in Reno, married to Kris, has a daughter, Elaina and a son, Niko. Theresa's daughter, Kathy, a teacher in Phoenix, AZ became Eddie's adopted daughter when mother and daughter were reunited. She has 4 children and 5 granchildren. Robert Allen, born on March 12, 1970 is in heaven. Eddie's wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will miss the love that great heart always gave to his family.
Eddie had a big heart for his community and for ranching and farming neighbors. From his early days as leader of youth organizations through the end of his life, he believed in supporting his industry and in giving to those less fortunate. He was a member of 20-30 club. He joined Rotary and served as president of that organization. He served as a member of the Lyon County School Board and as a Director of the Federal Land Bank. He was a long time member of Nevada Farm Bureau, Nevada Cattlemen's Association, and member of the Nevada Beef Council. He led dozens of ditch company meetings and served as a director of the Walker River Irrigation District, and was always active in industry and community activities.
A celebration of the life of this truly remarkable man will be held Saturday, June 1, 11:00 AM, at the Snyder onion shed at 165 Osborne Lane, Yerington. The Snyder family asks that any donations be made in Eddie's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Autistic Foundation, or to fund agricultural scholarships through the Nevada Ag Foundation.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 29, 2019