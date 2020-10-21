1/2
Edgar Sebastian "Red" Roberts Jr.
Edgar "Red" Sebastian Roberts, Jr.

Jan. 13, 1928 - Oct. 19, 2020 - Edgar "Red" Sebastian Roberts was born 1/13/28 in Denver, Colorado to Edgar S. Roberts and Myrtle Schoenberger. Edgar came to Lake Tahoe when he was a teen. He met Harvey & Llewellyn Gross and soon ended up working for them as they opened Harvey's Wagon Wheel Salon, later Harvey's Resort Casino at Stateline, NV.

Edgar served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war. He earned several medals including the Korean Service Medal with 3 stars, United Nations Service Medal, two Purple Heart Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal Award. Edgar "Red" Roberts loved his country and was a proud Marine.

Het met Julieta Rodriguez in Ensenada, Mexico while he was a marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in southern California. They married in 1955 and had three children; Yvonne S. Roberts born in 1956, Randy L. Roberts born in 1957 and Edgar J. Roberts born in 1958.

Edgar know as Red Roberts, due to his red hair, returned to Nevada with his family and returned to work for Harvey Gross as his General Manager of James Canyon Ranch in Genoa, Nevada and as a helicopter pilot. He also continued to serve in the National Guard for many years.

Years later he refurbished a cruise ship and did private cruises in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico for several years. Eventually he returned to ranching when he purchased a large ranch known as the Dodge Ranch in Ravendale, Ca. and managed the range and his cattle by helicopter. He also developed a commercial shopping center known as Clear Creek Plaza in south Carson City. Red also had an interest in mining and owns the Goldfield Hotel and several mines in Goldfield, NV.

He is survived by his first wife Julieta and Yvonne, Randy and Edgar Roberts. He also has 7 grandchildren; Alisha Marie Siu, Kristen Woerner-Hutsell, Nathan Mosher, Christopher Lee Roberts, Natalie Roberts-Armenta, Randy Roberts Jr, and Ryan Edgar Roberts; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was gracious to his family sending them on trips and family reunions.

He will be missed by his family.

Visitation hours are Tuesday, October 27th from 11:00am - 1:00 pm at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second Street in Reno. Graveside services and military honors will follow at 2:30 pm at Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial & Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
