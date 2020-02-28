|
Edith "Edie" Klos Bumgartner
Edith "Edie" Klos Bumgartner passed from this life to be with our Lord on February 13, 2020. Edie was a joy to be around and lived life with endless passion, zest, and joy.
Edie was a regular volunteer for local causes to help those in need and was a woman of deep Christian faith. She led a very full social life and greatly enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. Above all, she LOVED being with her family. Her infectious smile lit up a room and her enthusiasm for life was irresistible and contagious.
She leaves the family she so cherished: husband Michael Bumgartner; daughter Constance Romwall; son Joseph Romwall (Deanna); step-sons Brian Bumgartner and Kevin Bumgartner; brother Michael J. Klos (Pat); grandson Cody Carr (Triianna); granddaughters Megan Romwall, Eva Romwall, Karma Nelson; and great-grandson Jedediah Carr, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind many wonderful and adoring friends in Winnemucca and Reno, Nevada, and in Flaxville, Montana. Edie will be greatly missed and forever loved by those who knew her.
A private, family funeral service was held in Reno, NV and a Celebration of Life is planned for the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Edie Bumgartner to the Winnemucca Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO); payable to: PEO Chapter L., c/o Tauna Burhans, P.O. Box 1158, Winnemucca, NV 89446
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020