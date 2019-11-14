Services
Edith T. Jepsen


1927 - 2019
Edith T. Jepsen Obituary
Edith T. Jepsen

Spanish Springs - "Eadie" died peacefully at home on November 5 in Spanish Springs, NV., at the age of 92.

Eadie is survived by her son Bruce and his wife Bobbi Jepsen of Spencer, MA, daughter Charlene and husband Robert Lachapelle of Douglas, MA. Her grandchildren Lauren of Hardwick,MA, Julie of Kaneohe, HI, Allison of Coventry, CT and Erin of Holden, MA. Eadie had 6 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother Bernard and Wife Gayle Carpinella of Reno, a niece Ann and husband Jerry Bell of Sparks, a niece Kim and husband Jack Holp of Reno, nephew Eddie and wife Heather Carpinella of Sparks

She is predeceased by her husband Ray Jepsen, sister Frances Heap and brother Richard Carpinella.

Eadie was born on June 22, 1927 in Medford, MA. to Edith and Anthony Carpinella. She came to the Reno/Sparks area with her family after her fathers death in 1938. She met her husband Hans Raymond Jepsen and then later married in 1950. Eadie liked playing bridge and bingo with friends. She enjoyed traveling with Ray after retirement.

Arrangements were handled by LaPaloma Funeral Services.

There will be a small private family gathering at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
