Edward Arthur Davis
Edward Arthur Davis

Reno - Edward Arthur Davis, 76

Edward Arthur Davis, 76, of Sparks, Nevada peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 19th, 2020 after suffering from health issues.

Edward (Ed) was born in Stoughton, Massachusetts on July 27th, 1943. He went on to enlist in the United States Army in 1965 and served as a helicopter door gunner and mechanic in Vietnam. After his discharge he moved to California to be with family, and to start his new life as a civilian.

Ed married the love of his life, Karol (Smith) Davis, in 1970, with whom he enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage.

Ed, Karol, and family relocated to Sparks, Nevada in 1978 where he started what would become the successful Advance Installations, Inc., which evolved into a multi-generational family business, employing more than 40 local people. In addition to his business, he enjoyed all aspects of outdoor life including camping, golfing, hunting, kayaking, boating, and scuba diving among other activities. Ed and Karol spent much of their retired life traveling. Their travels were extensive throughout North America, South America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Holy Land. Most recently they celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary with dear friends on a Viking Cruise from Paris to the Swiss Alps. Ed also loved his classic cars, participating in numerous parades and Hot August Nights events annually. Being largely self-educated, his thirst for knowledge was a lifelong passion.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Karol; children Alan Davis (Debra), Larry Davis (Angela), Valerie Colfer (Tom), Jami Davis (Tom), Jennifer Davis Laguna (Richard); 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several brothers, and a large extended family from coast to coast.

Ed was an active and generous member of many organizations including Knights of Columbus, Sons of Italy, Wranglers Camping Group, and Red Hawk Golf Club, among others in the Reno/Sparks community.

Everyone who knew Ed knew him to be generous to a fault. Any time he knew or heard of someone in need he was the first to come forward with a helping hand. Not enough can be said about his kindness and generosity. As a registered organ donor, he is still giving to others in need even after his passing.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to one of Ed's favorite charities below:

Wounded Warrior Project

Veterans Guest House

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Excel Christian School

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, service attendees will be limited and officiated by Father Philip George of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Reception to follow. Please email eadreception1943@gmail.com for more information.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Edward's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 23 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
