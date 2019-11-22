|
Edward Delano Harris
It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Ed, who died peacefully at home in Reno on August 07, 2019, at the age of 73. Ed was born October 27, 1945, at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he grew up, received his schooling and was a lifelong resident. Ed had numerous jobs over the years in the Reno area and was employed for many years by Chapel of the Bells at 700 W. 4th Street.
Ed loved working in his yard, taking long walks with his beloved dog, Lando, together with his youngest sister, Ronnie, and her dog, Mini. They were inseparable and could be seen at various parks and along the Truckee river trails on a regular daily basis. He was an avid Wolfpack fan and men's basketball season ticket holder for many years, attending all of their home games. Ed took great pride in maintaining the grave sites of his parents and other relatives buried in Virginia City and Fernley, making annual treks to do so each Memorial Day. He could also be seen out and about Reno cleaning up graffiti wherever he found it and feeding pigeons and feral cats. Ed was a true humanitarian and animal lover, offering his help to any and all in need. Close friends fondly referred to him as "Eddie."
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Norman J. Harris and his mother, Leah E. Bogart, both of Reno. He is survived by three sisters, Joan Harris (Robert) Smith, Debra Bogart (Lee) Griffith and Ronnie Bogart, all of Reno, as well as an aunt, several cousins, a niece and two nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Eithne M. Barton, MD, with Community Health Alliance, who was Ed's primary care provider, and Infinity Hospice, especially Kim and Jordyn, who so ably assisted in Ed's home care during his final days. We also extend our special thanks for daily home care provided by his friend, Michelle Parker, and his niece, Kim (Smith) Daly, who came up from the Bay area to assist as well. And lastly, we are extremely grateful and thank Ed's very close and dear friends, Dorian "Shyne" Thackeray and her husband David for all the home visits and loving support.
It was Ed's request that there be no services held and the family is honoring those wishes. He and his beloved cat, Tommy, are now at peace in their final resting spots at the foot of the grave site of Ed's loving mother, Leah, in Desert Memorial Gardens cemetery, Fernley, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019