Edward Ely, Jr.



Nixon - Edward Ely, Jr., 89, passed from this life into eternity on April 22, 2019. Ed was known as "Dad" to some, "Eli" by many and "Grandpa" or "Gramps" by many more. Ed is preceded in death by his son Wyatt Ely. While scouting ahead, he leaves behind his wife Dorothy Ely; sons and daughters Gloria Ely, Homer Ely, Sherry Ely-Mendes, Ed Ely III, and Linda Ely; grandchildren Duane Jr., Stephanie, Hope, Jesse, Fannie, Harley, Melissa, Tilo, Ruben, Sunny, Tony, Mary, and Hilana; as well as a multitude of great grandchildren.



Ed was born in Winnebago, Nebraska in 1930. He made his way out west in the mid 1950's where he attended Oakland City College and received his credentials as a Diesel Mechanic. There he met his lifelong companion Dorothy. They were married and moved to "Little Nixon" Nevada, where he worked as a diesel mechanic while raising cattle and kids on their small ranch. Regarded as a master mechanic throughout Nevada and steeped in his native culture, he took great pride in passing his skills on to his kids, grandkids, and any kid who wanted to learn. He not only taught how to turn a wrench but also the traditional methods of drumming, singing, and dancing.



Fluently speaking his native-tongue Winnebago and well learned in his tribal culture, "Dad" told stories of growing up traditionally and being raised by his grandma Mary Greywolf. He loved to beat the drum with precision and sang with a skill scarcely matched. "Grampa," an authentic Indian cowboy storyteller now walks the streets of gold with his savior Jesus, undoubtably singing and telling stories. Viewing will take place at Walton's Ross, Burke & Knobel (2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, Nev) Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019