Edward J Bushey & Jane F Noonan Bushey
Reno - A forever romance between Jane Bushey, August 23, 1937 - May 2, 2019 and Edward (ED) Bushey, October 29, 1935 - August 22, 2019. They ran away on Jane's 18th birthday and married in Auburn, Indiana. August 23, 2019 would have been their 64th Anniversary! From the beginning they loved adventure with Ed captured by car racing and Jane his greatest cheer leader. Their two daughters came within the first 3 years in Toledo, Ohio followed by a move to California never looking back. Life was full and happy with the invincible Bushey Family. Jane at home with her daughters until they went off to school fulltime. Jane loved sewing; an amazing dress maker she especially enjoyed making shirts for Ed with matching dresses for the girls. Her favorite job outside the home was with D and D Plumbing because of the family owners. Career for Ed was always around automotive. He earned top awards with Sun Equipment, which mechanics use to diagnose malfunctioning cars. His bonus trip earnings with Sun Equipment started their travel bug. Ed was an avid golfer and one of his favorite stories is when he was Ben Hogan's personal Caddy. Some proud involvements included Girl Scouts; being the leaders in Southern California's Inland Empire Cookie distribution. Another chapter of the Invincible Bushey's began when moving to Nevada in 1971, getting involved with community; they founded Reno Jeepers traveling with members almost every weekend. Once retired they crisscrossed the United States several times creating a travel log of places to go and things to see sharing freely with friends and family.
Devotedly loving each other for a lifetime, Ed joined Jane in less than four months from her death. Survived by Jane's brother, Richard Noonan of Toledo, OH. Daughters: Caroline Bushey Mathes (husband Casey) of Sparks, NV and Patti Bushey (husband Dan Rosaschi) of Sun Valley, NV.
Please join us to Celebrate their lives and love on Saturday, September 7th, 2 PM at Discovery Fellowship, 8755 Technology Way, Suite L, Reno NV. In lieu of flowers please tell your parents and others that you love them.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019