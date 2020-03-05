Resources
Sparks - Edward James Patrick Gallagher passed away on February 25th, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1939 to Rita Marie Traynor and Eugene Herbert Gallagher.

Ed grew up in the neighborhood of Tacony in Philadelphia, along with his brother Joe, and three sisters; Joan, Rita, and Mary Jo. Ed worked at his family's grocery store and graduated from Father Judge High School in 1957. Upon graduating from high school, he worked for Reliance Insurance Company before joining the Army in 1964.

He met and married the love of his life Mary Huizenga in December 1967, and together they lived in Philadelphia , Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Bakersfield, California; Denver, Colorado; and Sparks, Nevada.

Ed is survived by Mary, their son Jamieson(Rachael), granddaughters Kathrin, Caroline, Regan, and nieces and nephews. He entertained family and friends with his abundant wit and sense of humor, and will be remembered for his love of coffee, breakfast burritos, and hard pretzels.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Northern Nevada Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital for their dedication and kindness.

Per his request, there will be no funeral services. The family will have a celebration of life in the future.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
