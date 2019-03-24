|
Edward John Markovich
Reno - May 22, 1944 - March 17, 2019
Edward "Ed" John Markovich, adored husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, Pittsburgh Steeler-loving and utterly loyal Nevada Wolf Pack alum, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was 74.
On his last day, the former University of Nevada, Reno football offensive guard was where you would often find him: rooting on the Wolf Pack. It was the men's basketball team celebration for NCAA tournament selection day at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino. And even though Ed correctly predicted a day earlier that his beloved team would seed No. 7 in the West — lower than he hoped — he had to be there. And there was Ed earlier Sunday, surrounded by his loving wife Marilyn, new friends and old, in a sea of players and fans alike adorned in silver and blue.
In recent years, one of Ed's most revered traditions was locking arms with UNR football players past and present for the "Wolf Pack Walk" across the field's 100 yards at Mackay Stadium, one of his favorite places in the world.
This is quintessential Ed. He lived life to the fullest. It was a love affair that never ended, even to his final day when his physical bond to this earth was severed.
A native of steel country who graduated from Pittsburgh's North Catholic High School, Ed adopted Reno as his new home when he joined the Wolf Pack football team in the 1960s. He fell in love with the city and his favorite getaway at Lake Tahoe's Sand Harbor with its bright, white beaches and serene blue waters. Ed served briefly as an Army lieutenant and considered becoming a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, but his heart undid those plans. He became a father by the early 1970s, and taught his two sons Patrick and Matthew what hard work and reward looked like. They both followed that work ethic into military careers and more. In his 50s, Ed traveled to meet his sons and they were reacquainted in a new way. He also met the love of his life in Marilyn and expanded his family to embrace her two children, Jennifer and Jerry Saiz.
He mentored everyone he knew and loved, including his sons in football and in life and at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School where he also taught for several years. In his coaching tenure there, the high school's football team garnered a state championship in 1972.
Ed knew where Reno had its best buffets, best sandwiches, best king crab meal, best discounts, best views, best drives and the best times to visit Lake Tahoe. If you walked around town with him, you were often left wondering, "Does anyone in Reno not know Ed?"
Ed could crack the perfect joke at any moment and was a gifted conversationalist. He made one hell of a margarita. He had a flip phone and sometimes asked Alexa for help. He could charm the pants off the biggest grump.
He saw his family grow and reach new heights, and often said how proud he was of them all. Along the way, he battled heart illness and underwent a series of related surgeries. His appreciation for family and life was renewed each time.
Ed leaves behind his wife Marilyn, three siblings and a very long list of children, grandchildren and a great grandchild. Our hearts are heavy, but we're sure Ed is taking in the brilliant sun and views at Sand Harbor readying himself to root on the Wolf Pack once again.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the memory of Ed Markovich to the University of Nevada's Football "Eat to Win" program, 1164 N. Virginia St. M/S 0164 Reno, NV 89057.
