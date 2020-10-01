Edward Ronald Nasewytewa



Reno - Passed away September 24, 2020 at home from lifelong diabetes complications. Ed was born March 31, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona. Transplanted to California at the age of nine, he grew up in the Napa Valley attending St. Helena schools, Napa Valley College and Sacramento State. A quick learner, our brother loved technology and always had to have the latest electronic gadgets, his toys. This served him well when he worked in the local wineries when he was younger and later in the IT field which he worked in for many years while living in Sacramento. He was a master of the BBQ, had a sharp wit, was a great cook (from mom) and loved his SF 49ers. He also inherited a love of travel from mom and was ready to hit the road at a moment's notice. The past few years he spent time at the gym making friends the way he always did, and enjoyed being surrounded by the different generations of our family that kept him on his toes. Ed is survived by his brother: Gene Nasewytewa (Wanda), sisters: Cathy Queahpama (Bob), Victoria Roth (Harley), Maria Elena Lopez and Isabell Sciutto. He is also survived by and was proud to be uncle to 8 nieces/nephews, 12 great nieces/nephews, and 6 great great nieces/nephews. He is predeceased by both his parents Harlow Nasewytewa and Catherine E. Lopez. A viewing will be held on Saturday 10/3/20 from 10am-12pm at the Walton's Sparks Events Center 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, Nevada.









