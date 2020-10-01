1/1
Edward Ronald Nasewytewa
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Ronald Nasewytewa

Reno - Passed away September 24, 2020 at home from lifelong diabetes complications. Ed was born March 31, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona. Transplanted to California at the age of nine, he grew up in the Napa Valley attending St. Helena schools, Napa Valley College and Sacramento State. A quick learner, our brother loved technology and always had to have the latest electronic gadgets, his toys. This served him well when he worked in the local wineries when he was younger and later in the IT field which he worked in for many years while living in Sacramento. He was a master of the BBQ, had a sharp wit, was a great cook (from mom) and loved his SF 49ers. He also inherited a love of travel from mom and was ready to hit the road at a moment's notice. The past few years he spent time at the gym making friends the way he always did, and enjoyed being surrounded by the different generations of our family that kept him on his toes. Ed is survived by his brother: Gene Nasewytewa (Wanda), sisters: Cathy Queahpama (Bob), Victoria Roth (Harley), Maria Elena Lopez and Isabell Sciutto. He is also survived by and was proud to be uncle to 8 nieces/nephews, 12 great nieces/nephews, and 6 great great nieces/nephews. He is predeceased by both his parents Harlow Nasewytewa and Catherine E. Lopez. A viewing will be held on Saturday 10/3/20 from 10am-12pm at the Walton's Sparks Events Center 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, Nevada.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved