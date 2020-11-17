Edwin Gene Brockman
September 1, 1927 - November 5, 2020
Edwin Gene Brockman, affectionately known as "Gene," passed away peacefully on 11/5/2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Brockman, of Park City, Utah. Memorial services are pending, but friends are encouraged to visit a memorial website at https://www.forevermissed.com/gene-brockman/
Gene's life is remembered for his legacy of leadership, loyalty, and love. Gene was a long-time resident of Incline Village, Nevada, with a proud history of selfless service to the Reno/Tahoe area. He served in numerous community positions, most notably, as Chairman of the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID).
Gene hails from the farm life of Iowa. He was born in Colfax and raised in Indianola before moving with his family to Compton, California in 1944. He is the son of Edwin George (E.G.) and Nilva Brockman, the older brother of Martin Joe Brockman, the husband of Colleen Brockman, and the father of Eric and Nancy Brockman. He is a child of the depression era, a veteran of World War II, and a graduate of the University of Southern California.
With a degree in Biochemistry, Gene began a successful career as a science and technology expert in the canning industry. He worked for the Continental Can Company and traveled around the world innovating, inspecting, and improving cans, containers, and capsules.
Gene married his Compton College sweetheart, Colleen, in 1954. They were just shy of 60 years together, when Colleen passed away in 2013. Gene's career took them from Irvine, CA, to Cincinnati, OH, to Chicago, Il, back to Cincinnati, and then to Danville, CA, before retiring to Incline Village, NV, in 1986. Together, they enjoyed years of skiing, tennis, and golf.
Gene followed in his father's footsteps and served in the military during World War II. He was an Army Medic, serving primarily as a surgical technician. One of Gene's proudest moments came recently, when he was selected for an Honor Flight and recognized by the Honor Flight Social Club with a Quilt of Valor for his service.
Gene enjoyed road trips. He was never in a hurry to get to his destination. He loved the ride and the time with his traveling companions. The same is true for his journey through life. To Gene, the ride was always "faaantastic!"