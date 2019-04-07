|
Edythe Irene (nee Buns) Walsh
Reno - Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Edythe Irene Walsh (nee Buns), widow and mother, passed away in Reno, Nevada at the age of 98.
Edythe Buns was born to Chas and Ida Buns in Woden, Iowa on March 24, 1921, the second of three sisters. The family moved to Terril IA where they owned and operated the hardware store and the local phone service; the girls operated the switchboard after school and helped their father as "assistant linemen". Edythe also played the organ at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Terril on Sundays beginning a long association with the church. After graduating from Terril High School, Edythe attended Iowa State Teachers College for two years, then moved to Chicago IL to attend nursing school. She graduated from Walther Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in February 1944. In November 1944 she joined the U.S. Army Nurse at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin as a 2nd Lieutenant. In December 1944, she was stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, where she met Sargent Joseph Lyle Walsh (Joe) while he was a patient on her ward. They married May 5, 1945 at Ft Sheridan. The new family lived the military life, welcoming three girls over the next nine years. They were living in Austin TX when Joe, an enthusiastic outdoorsman, died unexpectedly in November 1957. Being a strong independent woman, Edythe chose to move her family to Denver, CO, where she and Joe had planned to live. While juggling family responsibilities, she attended the University of Denver to earn her bachelors degree. After graduation, Edythe worked a public health nurse in Denver, followed by 20 years as a school nurse in the Aurora Public Schools. She retired to life as a snowbird, enjoying travel and time with friends and family, moving seasonally between Denver, CO and Mesa AZ until her grandchildren arrived beginning in 1988. She lived the last 25 years of her life in Reno NV. Her faith in the Lutheran Church gave her strength throughout her life.
Edythe was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ida, her husband Joe and her eldest daughter (Mary) Jo Lewis. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Ann Walsh and JoAnn Dotson (Randy) and her grandchildren Valerie, Joseph and Rebecca.
There will be a memorial service in Iowa at a still to be determined future date. The family would like to thank Regent Care/Alta Care for their care and concern for our mother as she lived out her final days.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019