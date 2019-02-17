|
Eileen "Lee" Goetz
Sparks - Lee Goetz, 95, passed away February 6, 2019, at Arbors Memory Care, Sparks.
She was born June 20, 1923 in Alleghany, California and had been an area resident since 1969, coming from San Jose, California.
Lee was a homemaker. She was a member of Adah Chapter 4, Order of the Eastern Star, Reno.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Michael) Goetz; grandson, Shawn Goetz; granddaughter, Kristy (Jared) Northon; and great-granddaughter, Kenley Taylor.
A visitation is scheduled from 9:00am to 10:00am, with funeral to follow at 10:00am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Walton's Sierra Chapel- Reno located at 875 W. Second Street Reno, NV 89503. Burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery following the funeral service.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Lee's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019